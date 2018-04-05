There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Warm, moist southwesterly winds will continue across the area today ahead of a cold front northwest of Kauai. By late today, this front will push southeastward down the chain, ushering in a return of trade flow. This front will reach the Big Island Friday or Saturday before stalling. Remnant moisture along this front will keep the trades rather showery through the weekend and into next week.

West Side

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.