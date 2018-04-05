The April 2018 edition of Wailuku First Friday takes place Friday, April 6, 2018. The free family event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Market Street. Admission is free and all are welcome.

WFF will include live music and entertainment:

Natalie Nicole Band from 6:15 to 9 p.m. on the Maui Thing Stage

Art of Trash Opening ceremony with Drumline & “Trashion Show” parade down Market St. at 6 p.m.

Nevah Too Late on the Banyan Tree Stage from 6 to 9 p.m.

Get Up and Dance – Maui line dancing at Kipuka Square

Other WFF highlights on Market Street include:

Opening Night of Art of Trash at 1980 Main St

Opening Reception for artist Maxwell Ross at Wailuku Coffee Company

Art on Market with “Bucks For Ducks” Rubber Ducky benefit for Maui Boys & Girls Club at 42 N Market St.

“Take a Closer Look” art by Sean Baba at Fresh Island Art Gallery located at 46 N Market St

Free heated Afterglow Yoga Vunyasa class from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at 145 N. Market St.

Parking/Street Closure Info:

Motorists are reminded that Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5:30 p.m. Signage will remind the public that no cars will be allowed on Market Street during the event. Cars left parked on the street during the event will be ticketed.

Maui Medical Group offers free parking during Wailuku First Friday at the facility’s lot, located near the Main/High Street intersection. The Vineyard Street parking exit will close at 9 p.m.; patrons can exit the lot onto Main Street after 9 p.m.

Vendor Information:

The Wailuku First Friday event showcases dozens of artisans, handmade crafters and food vendors. For vendor information and reservations, contact vendor coordinator Alan Takitani at (808) 281-2801. A copy of vendor’s general excise tax license, health permit (for food vendors) and additional insured will be required.

Wailuku First Friday is a Community Street Party and is generously sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the County of Maui, Sae Design, Maui Thing, Maui Redevelopment Agency, KONI 104.7 FM, KAOI, KPOA, Pacific Media Group, First Hawaiian Bank, Kamaʻāina Properties, Inc., Wailuku Community Association, Maui Time, IBEW Local 1186, Young Brothers, Hawaiʻi Carpenters Union-Maui, Meadow Gold, HMSA, Lokahi Pacific, and Connec, LLC.

Friday Town Parties are now celebrated every week, every month in different towns across Maui County.