Hawaiʻi gas prices increased throughout the state over the past week, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

Gas in Wailuku today averaged $3.95 for a gallon of regular, three cents higher than last Thursday, three cents higher than a month ago and 45 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.95, three cents higher than last Thursday, two cents higher than on this date last month and 45 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Today’s statewide average price is $3.52, one cent less than last Thursday, three cents higher than a month ago and 46 cents more than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular is $3.36, one cent higher since last Thursday, two cents higher than on this date a month ago and 46 cents higher than last year at this time.

The Hilo average price is $3.54, which is two cents higher than last Thursday, three cents more than on this date last month and 50 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $3.65, which is four cents higher than last Thursday, five cents higher than on this date last month and 33 cents more than a year ago.