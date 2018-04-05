The Maui Police Commission concluded its annual review and evaluation of Chief of Police Tivoli Faaumu on March 21, 2018.

Chief Faaumu received high marks in all categories of the evaluation which included areas of leadership such as continued department accreditation, community relations, standards of professionalism and management of the department’s administrative and budgetary responsibilities.

The evaluation period was from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017.

The Maui Police Commission says Chief Faaumu continues to lead the Police Department in an exemplary manner.

Chief Faaumu also received high marks in his 2016 evaluation.