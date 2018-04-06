There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday April 12: A series of north-northwest swells is expected through the period. The first one is expected Friday night into Saturday. Two overlapping sources from the north-northwest will fill in Monday through Tuesday, then potentially become reinforced by Thursday. Advisory-level surf along north and west facing shores will be possible Tuesday. Small, short period, and choppy surf will return along east facing shores as the trades return over the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW wind swell for the morning going more NNW during the day.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high W short period wind swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW wind swell.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds 10-15mph.

