April 06, 2018 Weather ForecastApril 6, 2018, 2:00 AM HST · Updated April 6, 2:00 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
West Side
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Upcountry
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
A wet pattern will likely hold through the weekend, especially over the eastern end of the state where a front is forecast to stall. A return of breezy trade winds is expected, which should begin to focus clouds and showers over the more typical windward and mauka areas. Improving conditions with a drying trend will be possible late Sunday through early next week, especially over the western end of the island chain.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov