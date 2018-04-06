There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

West Side

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A wet pattern will likely hold through the weekend, especially over the eastern end of the state where a front is forecast to stall. A return of breezy trade winds is expected, which should begin to focus clouds and showers over the more typical windward and mauka areas. Improving conditions with a drying trend will be possible late Sunday through early next week, especially over the western end of the island chain.

