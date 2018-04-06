The theme of the 26th annual Celebration of the Arts was “Ma ka hana ka ‘ike…in work there is knowledge.” The event happened March 30 and 31 at The Ritz Carlton Kapalua, featuring a range of artists, craftspeople, cultural practitioners, musicians, and more. Event organizer and cultural practictioner Clifford Nae‘ole describes it as a beautiful blend of tradition and common ground.

“Their tradition is what they have been taught; I think their common ground is knowing everyone will enjoy it if they get to share it,” he says, “and common ground also is: ‘I will enjoy it if I get to learn it.'”

On Saturday, March 31, the event featured “The Celebration of Island Tastes,” which showcased authentic Hawaiian food made by local family-led businesses, many for decades upon decades.

“Kind of like from mother to menu, passed on through the families for generations,” explains Nae‘ole. “We invited the families who love to cook, cook exceptionally well in a certain expertise such as poke or lū‘au he‘e or kalua pig or roast huli huli beef. So they do this because they enjoy it, and that is an ingredient that is beyond any five-star restaurant.”

There were also workshops and discussion panels, as well as opportunities for event participants to create their own art and crafts. See more in our video above and get details about the event here.