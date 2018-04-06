The Maui Academy of Performing Arts will hold auditions for its main production, ‘Into the Woods,’ on April 11-15, 2018 at the MAPA Main Studios on Main Street in Wailuku.

MAPA is looking to cast 25-40 performers. All roles are currently still available with plans for a small ensemble in addition to leading roles.

Show Description: (Provided by MAPA)

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant piece; and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child. Cinderella wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results. One of Sondheim’s most popular works, ‘Into the Woods’ is a musically sophisticated show with the opportunity to feature actors adept at dark comedy.

Audition Information:

Actors must sign up for an audition slot in advance and actors ages 16 and older are welcome.

Individuals who audition, should prepare two song selections (each should be 32 bars) of contrasting styles to best demonstrate acting potential and vocal range. One of the two selections must be from a Stephen Sondheim show; however, no songs will be accepted from ‘Into the Woods.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Actors should also bring a headshot, resume and sheet music (or a track) in the key they wish to perform. A pianist will be provided.

Callbacks will take place on Sunday, April 22 at MAPA’s dance studios.