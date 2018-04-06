To help protect against identity theft, AARP Hawaiʻi wants to remind tax payers to safely shred sensitive documents at Access Information Management Destruction Plants on Maui on April 28. Participants can also help the hungry at the same time by bringing in food donations.

The Fraud Watch Network Operation Stop Scams Shred Fest comes annually after tax season when many people discard obsolete financial documents.

People can drop off up to two boxes of documents per vehicle from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 28. Bring donations of rice, canned goods or a check to benefit Hawaiʻi’s hungry families through the Maui Food Bank.

The free document shredding and food collection will be at the Maui Record and Destruction Center, located at 821 Eha Street in the Wailuku Industrial Area.

Due to safety and traffic-flow concerns, participants must stay in their vehicle and they are reminded that boxes and bags will not be returned. Walk-ups will also not be allowed. Staples and paperclips do not need to be removed from documents.

Access Corporation requires a signed document release form before shredding documents. Forms will be provided before the drop off.