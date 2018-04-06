The Department of Water Supply is requesting customers in the West Maui area of Kahana, Nāpili and Honokōwai to conserve water.

Department officials report that they are experiencing a pumping shortage until the end of the month when pump repairs are expected to be completed.

The Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility is operational and is producing at full capacity to make up for the loss in groundwater supply.

Water customers are asked to conserve water when possible to insure available supply until repairs are completed at the end of April.

In addition, customers are asked to call the 24-hour service line (808) 270-7633 only if a water problem occurs.