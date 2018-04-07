There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday April 13: A new northwest swell will gradually fill in tonight, peak on Saturday, then lower gradually on Sunday. A larger northwest swell is expected to arrive Sunday night. This swell will exceed advisory levels and could reach low end warning levels for a brief time during the peak of the swell late Monday and Monday night. This swell will lower gradually Tuesday and Wednesday. Another smaller northwest swell is expected around Thursday. Strengthening trade winds will cause for a bit of an increase in short period choppy surf along east facing shores. There will also be a series of small, mainly background southerly swells this weekend and on through the middle of next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high NNW ground swell with occasional slightly overhead high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high S extra long period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more SSW and builds for the afternoon with sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW ground swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

