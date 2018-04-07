West Maui Councilmember Elle Cochran hosted a grand opening event on Friday for her mayoral campaign headquarters. An estimated 150 guests were in attendance.

The menu highlighted local and wild foods, while incorporating a ‘Thanksgiving in April’ theme “for all of the gifts we are grateful for receiving in the past, today, and tomorrow.”

“Mine is a grassroots campaign, fueled by volunteers and their passion to keep Maui nō ka ʻoi, for our residents, visitors, and for our future generations” said Cochran. “Our campaign headquarters will be a gathering space, where the voices of the people become the catalyst for change. I think tonight’s grand opening really reflected that, and I am proud of and grateful for all of my supporters for consistently showing up.”

Supporters say that in her eight years as county council member, she spearheaded a County Pesticide Free Parks program and passed legislation requiring Native Hawaiian Law Training for Maui County Planning Commissioners. She also introduced legislation to ban the use of plastic bags and styrofoam take out containers, secured funding for better short term rental enforcement, and chaired the Temporary Investigative Group to Increase Housing Inventory in Maui County.

She also served on the White House Governance Coordinating Committee for the National Ocean Council under President Obama.

According to her campaign, Cochran grew up in Lahaina, working in the tourist industry and as a small business owner. She started her political career as the founder of the Save Honolua Coalition. Her campaign also touts her vote tally in the 2012 election, saying she garnered more votes than any other County official in the county races that year.