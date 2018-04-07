The National Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi will host a free kidney health screening on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free health screenings is for to anyone ages 18 and older who would like to get a snapshot of their current kidney health, learn about preventing kidney disease, and to get access to additional resources.

Officials with the foundation say those who have diabetes, high blood pressure, a family history of kidney failure, or are over the age of 60, are at risk and should have their kidneys checked. They note that kidney disease is life changing and often irreversible making it very important to detect a decrease in kidney function early.

Kidney Early Detection Screenings are multi-station screenings where participants will be tested on their blood pressure, height and weight measurements, blood glucose and urine. After testing, participants will have a one-on-one consultation with a medical professional to interpret their results. Additional state-wide screenings will be held throughout the year. For more information, click here.

There are currently 26 million Americans who have diabetes. With diabetes being the leading cause of kidney failure and high blood pressure being the second leading cause, support is fundamental. Over 168,000 people are known to have kidney disease in Hawaiʻi, over 3,600 are on dialysis, and approximately 400 are waiting for kidney transplants. Hawaiʻi is 30% higher than the national average for persons at risk for kidney disease and failure.

NKFH is looking for volunteers to assist at screenings with either non-medical duties or those with medical backgrounds to help with the testing stations. Anyone interested can email cassandra@kidneyhi.org.

To RSVP for the event call (808) 683 – 2367 or e-mail cassandra@kidneyhi.org.