Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald appointed Kirstin M. Hamman as judge in the District Court of the Second Circuit on Maui. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Keith E. Tanaka.

Hamman has been serving as a per diem (part-time) District Court judge since July 2014.

She currently has her own private practice and specializes in family law and special education law.

Hamman previously worked as an attorney with the Maui Office of Council Services, the Public Defender’s Office, and the Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi. She was formerly a law clerk to Judge Boyd Mossman and the Hawaiʻi Civil Rights Commission.

Hamman is a member of the Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates, and serves on the Board of Horizons’ Academy of Maui, as Vice-Chair of the County Commission on Children and Youth, and as Secretary of the Maui County Bar Association.

Hamman is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and was admitted to the bar in 1997.

The Chief Justice appoints District Court judges from a list of not less than six nominees submitted by the Judicial Selection Commission. If confirmed by the State Senate, Hamman will serve a term of six years.