The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Maui until 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

At 5:15 p.m., radar indicated moderate to briefly heavy rainfall across windward Maui and the leeward slopes of Haleakalā. Rain rates were generally around an inch per hour in the heavier showers, and rises in windward stream levels were observed, most notably on the Honopou Stream.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to the entire island of Maui.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Motorists and pedestrians are reminded not to cross fast flowing or rising water in their vehicle, or on foot. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Flood Watch in Effect Through Sunday Afternoon

The National Weather Service has CONTINUED the FLASH FLOOD WATCH for MAUI COUNTY, in effect until Sunday afternoon.

An upper level disturbance interacting with deep moisture along an old front will produce bouts of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through Sunday.

Although flooding could occur on all islands, the greatest flood risk will shift from the Big Island and Maui this afternoon to all of Maui County and Oʻahu tonight and early Sunday.

Rapidly rising water levels may also occur on area streams and significant flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage areas.