The National Weather Service has CONTINUED the FLASH FLOOD WATCH for MAUI COUNTY, in effect now until Sunday afternoon.

An upper level disturbance interacting with an old front will result in periods of heavy rainfall and a slight chance of thunderstorms through Sunday. Rapidly rising water levels and flash flooding may occur in area streams and significant flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a precaution, the public is advised to continue to monitor the weather forecast and be prepared to take immediate action if Flash Flood Warnings are issued. Campers and hikers should reschedule their outing to a time when weather is expected to be more favorable.