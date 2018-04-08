AD
Flooding Forces Temporary Closure of S Kīhei Rd at Kaonoulu

April 8, 2018, 5:17 PM HST · Updated April 8, 5:53 PM
4 Comments
Posted: 4:45 p.m. 4.8.18

South Kīhei Road is temporarily closed between Kalepolepo Park and Kaonoulu Street in Kīhei due to flooding.

    Maui police say South Kīhei Road is impassable at the location. The road will be closed until further notice.

    There is currently a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Hawaiian Islands.  The watch has been extended to Monday, April 9, 2018 at 6 p.m.

    South Kīhei Road flooding. PC: Kevin J Olson 5:35 p.m. 4.8.18

