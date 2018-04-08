Maui Obituaries

Atu Kalisi Fonohema

April 19, 1948 – April 3, 2018

Atu Kalisi Fonohema, 69, of Lahaina, Maui passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on April 19, 1948 in Houma, Tonga.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Alatomi Fonohema. She is survived by her sons, Faiva Fonohema, Sione Fonohema, Patrick Fonohema; daughter, Uheina Finau; brothers, Asiake & Feau Fonohema; 33 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Maria Lanakila Church in Lahaina on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 6 to 10 p.m. with Mass to begin at 7 p.m.; services will continue on Friday, April 13, 2018 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Prayer service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Valley Isle Memorial Park cemetery in Haʻikū.

Eugenia Elizabeth Feehan

Date of Death: April 2, 2018

Eugenia Elizabeth Feehan passed away peacefully on Monday, April 2, 2018 at her home in the Haʻikū area of Maui. She was the daughter of the late Adolf and Hattie Stokes, and the loving wife of the late Arthur F. Feehan.

Jeanie moved to Maui from Detroit, Michigan in 1969, planted 20,000 norfolk pines and ran a Christmas tree farm for many years. She was also an accomplished artist who displayed her art work for many years under the Banyan Tree in Lahaina.

She is survived by her three children, a daughter Kathleen, wife of Shyam Suchdeo, a son Patrick, husband of Mary Ann Lee, and a son Robert. She is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Haʻikū, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery immediately after Mass.

Arrangements were made by Ballard Family Mortuary.

Isabel D. Puha

August 6, 1937 – March 29, 2018

Isabel D. Puha, 80, of Pukalani, Maui passed away peacefully on March 29, 2018 at the home of her loving daughter and under the care of Islands Hospice. She was born on Aug. 6, 1937 in Pāʻia.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Christ the King Catholic Church from 9 to 11 a.m. with mass to begin at 10 a.m; followed by burial at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao at 1 p.m. The family kindly request no wreaths; Isabel wishes for you all to wear a lei to aloha her at her gravesite.

Isabel was pre-deceased by her husband Alexander Alika Puha Jr.; parents, Agnes Kayona & Gaudencio Rico; sister, Christina Agustina, Connie Bautista; granddaughter Leshay Kahalawai Mina Guzman. She is survived by son, Robert (Leannda) Puha; daughters, Debra Kahahane, Irene Yoakum (Bruce), Berney Valle; sisters, Martha Tabisola, Anita Acpal (Alfred), Tanya Cress; brothers, Robert Rico, Ronald Rico (Barbara), Myler Rico, James Sahagun; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Harue “Winifred” Kobayashi

May 5, 1928 – March 27, 2018

Harue “Winifred” Kobayashi, 89, of Kahului, Maui passed away peacefully on March 27, 2018 in Wailuku under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born on May 5, 1928 in Peʻahi, Maui.

Harue worked at her family’s business Printers Inc., and was known for being a great seamstress, cook and baker. The love of her life was her grandchildren and she was always there to support them. She also loved going to Las Vegas and watching University of Hawaiʻi sports in her spare time. When she wasn’t watching her grandchildren or sports, she was tending to her pikake or making beautiful pikake leis.

Harue is survived by her sons, Gary Kobayashi and Alan (Paula) Kobayashi; daughter, Michele (Randy) Shimabuku; and granddaughters, Shanele, Shantae and Shevone Shimabuku, Sherise (David) Lyons, and Erin Kobayashi. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Mary and Miyo Okubo. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kazumi Kobayashi; parents, Keiso and Masano Okubo; brothers, Masaru, Francis and David Okubo; and sister, Miyako Guillot.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Ballard’s Family Mortuary in Kahului. Service will start at 5 p.m. with reception to follow.

The family would like to thank their family and friends for their support during this time and Miko Isreal for her kindness and generosity.

Priscilla Marie Perreira

February 3, 1928 – March 25, 2018

Priscilla Marie Perreira, 90, of Makawao, passed away on March 25, 2018 at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu. She was born on Feb. 3, 1928 in Hamakua Poko.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at St. Joseph Church in Makawao; Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m., and burial to follow at the Maui Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Priscilla was a homemaker. She is survived by her son, Gary (Annette) Perreira; daughters, Joanne (Gary) Criss, and Carla Willmann; sister, Norma Joquin; 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Priscilla is predeceased by her husband, James; son, Michael; grandson, Kenneth, and sister, Violet Variato Jenkins.

Letha Marie Tavares

April 10, 1953 – March 18, 2018

Letha Marie Tavares, 64, of Makawao, Maui passed away under the care of Maui Memorial Medical Center on March 18, 2018. She was born in Lahaina on April 10, 1953.

Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 10 to 11 a.m. with services to begin at 11 a.m. Family has requested to wear casual attire.

She was predeceased by her parents, Emily Leimomi Kukahiko & Edward Lewis Alexander; sister, Hannah Walters. She is survived by her siblings,Kila Alexander, Lani Kukahiko (MA); her children, Scott Alexander, James Kahuhu, Isaiah Kahuhu & Ronelle Kahuhu; grandchildren, Malia, Dylan-John, Byron-John, Maya-Marie, Rylee, Jazelle, Jasmine-Marie, Josiah, Kaimi, Charley and one great grandchild Aidan.

Jovencio “Joe” Valencio Rabang

February 8, 1951 – March 29, 2018

A retired crew chief for HC&S Irrigation Department, Rabang died unexpectedly on March 29, 2018 at the age of 67 at Maui Memorial Medical Center in Wailuku. Joe was born in Ilocos Norte, Philippines on Feb. 8, 1951.

Joe is survived by his children; Lourdes (Ari) TenCate, Richard (Jessica) Reyno, Kathy (Anthony) Durret, Simeon (Allie) Kuailani. He is predeceased by his siblings Lolita Calumag; Danilo Rabang; and three grandchildren.

He will be remembered for his ability to engage people with his story telling skills. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, April 13, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Kahului Ward, viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. service to follow. Burial at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park.

Martha “Martie” Ramsey

December 23, 1947 – March 16, 2018

Martha “Martie” Ramsey, 70, of Kahului, Maui passed away on March 16, 2018 at her residence under the care of her loving children and Island Hospice. She was born on Dec. 23, 1947 in Oʻahu.

Martha was a proud local tour guide for over 30 years at Local Guides of Maui and Ekahi Tours until she retired. She was a people person that loved sharing her island home and culture with visitors throughout the years. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, cherished family member and friend and will be deeply missed.

Martha is survived by her daughters Tessie (Daniel) Fernandez, Trisha Ramsey and Marla Ramsey; and son, William Ramsey Jr., as well as 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Celebration of life services will be held at Waiheʻe Beach Park on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent here.

Big Island Obituaries

Loretta Hualani Sextimo

August 4, 1950 – March 12, 2018

Loretta Hualani Sextimo, 67, of Hilo, peacefully passed away on March 12, 2018 at Pohai Malama in Hilo. She was born on Aug. 4, 1950 in Hilo and was a retired security guard for Hertz.

Celebration of Life to be held at Honaunau Beach Park on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at noon.

Survived by her son, Alfred T. Sextimo; daughter, Jessie Ann Somalinog; brother, Agapito Sextimo Jr.; sisters, Kathleen Sextimo, Mercy Sextimo, Beatrice Sextimo; three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Ralph Lee Karren

May 22, 1957 – March 12, 2018

Ralph Lee Karren, 60, of Pāhoa passed away on March 12, 2018 at Hospice of Hilo. Born on Oʻahu, raised in the Makaha-Waiaʻnae area, then moved to Kauaʻi until he made his home on the Big Island.

He was a member of the Hawaiʻi Laborers Union, a banquet porter for Kauaʻi Surf, a long line fisherman based out of Hilo, amongst various other jobs. He was an avid diver who had much love and respect for the ocean, nonetheless for the land as well.

There will be a celebration of life held on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Wailoa State Park (Big Pavilion). Services at noon, casual attire requested.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Ku; sons, Makaʻou, Makaleʻa, and Kamaehu Karren, Stepson, Lance (Carla) Cabanilla-Ku; daughters, Shintell (Uriah) Popp, and Shannai; grandsons, Dallas, Kai lee, and Kaleb Popp, Gennoah, and Jayden; granddaughters, Kea, Kaʻili, and Janessa; sister, Angela (Barry) Florendo; brothers, Ciso (Donna) Lagmay, Ricky (Linda) Lagmay, Benny (Tonya) Lagmay, Patty Boy (Anita) Lagmay, Dennis (Maile) Lagmay and Leroy (Jill) Lagmay; mother-in-law, Frances Kekaula; brother-in-law, Kimo (mikki) Loughmiller; sister-in-law, Corinne (Derek) Gonzales, Lahela Kekaula, and Dawn Marie (Reynato) Gabriel; goddaughter, Chardonnay Leon Sanchez; godsons, Chase Peneku, and Shaedin Arhelger; hanai brothers, Derwin (Sabrina) Josue, Sam (Darlene) Peneku, Kenwood (Lei) Alapa, and Mitchell (Lyn) Alapa.

He is also survived by many friends of whom he shared a bond of love that became his family, there are too many to list, but we all know who you are. Ralph is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many friends.