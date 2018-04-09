HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday April 15: A large northwest swell is expected to arrive late tonight or early Monday, peak near warning levels Monday night, then slowly ease through midweek. Another northwest swell could bring advisory level surf around Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will rise this week as trades return. Another large northwest swell is possible late Friday into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the forecast period.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNW ground swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNW ground swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

