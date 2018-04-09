AD
April 09, 2018 Weather Forecast

April 9, 2018, 6:45 AM HST · Updated April 9, 6:45 AM
Photo: Chris Archer

Flood Advisory issued April 09 at 5:17AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Unsettled weather will persist over the eastern end of the state today with possible heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms as an upper level trough passes over the island chain. Weather conditions are expected to finally improve on the Big Island tonight as a more stable airmass spread to that area, with trade wind weather returning. The rest of the state will see breezy trade wind weather through the week as a strong surface high far northwest advances east.

    West Side

    Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    South Side

    Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light east northeast wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

    Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

    North Shore

    Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Central Maui

    Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Upcountry

    Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

    Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

    East Maui

    Today: Occasional showers. High near 80. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Lanai City

    Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

    Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

    Kaunakakai

    Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

    Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

