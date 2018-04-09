Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov, (808) 270-7855 or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column.

Aloha Mayor,

Q: Is there a map of properties with cesspools on Maui? Can it be accessed by the public? I’d like to know where sources of groundwater pollution are in my neighborhood, especially in times of flooding.

Thank you.

A: The State Department of Health collects cesspool data. We contacted them about your question and they gave us this link, which is part of the Hawaii Statewide GIS Program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class I should be selected for cesspools.

Another good online resource from the DOH can be found here.