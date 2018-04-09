The 25th Annual Ha‘ikū Ho‘olaule‘a and Flower Festival will take place Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ha‘ikū Elementary School.

The annual fundraiser will feature live music, culinary delights from local restaurants, bake sale, floral design and lei-making contests, a Ha‘ikū historical display, an artisan marketplace with Maui-made arts and crafts, and plenty of activities for keiki and more.

Admission is free with all purchases to benefit Ha‘ikū Elementary School, Ha‘ikū Community Association and Boys & Girls Club Maui-Ha‘ikū

The new interactive keiki zone will feature games and activities and the addition of Digital Bus Maui, a Mobile Science & Technology Education Laboratory, offering the keiki hands-on educational adventures.

The event will also have a silent auction with great deals on items and gift certificates.

For more information on the event, click here.