AD
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Īao Valley State Park Remains Closed, Downed Trees

April 9, 2018, 10:10 AM HST · Updated April 9, 10:34 AM
0 Comments
×

Trees blocking the road near ʻĪao Valley State Park. Photo taken around 3 p.m. on April 8, 2018. PC: Molly Federl

ʻĪao Valley State Park remains closed this morning as crews continue cleanup of downed trees blocking both lanes above Kepaniwai Park.

The closure went into effect at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. County officials issued an update at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018, saying there are still trees blocking both lanes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The closure is also due to ongoing inclement weather at the location.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments