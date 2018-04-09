ʻĪao Valley State Park remains closed this morning as crews continue cleanup of downed trees blocking both lanes above Kepaniwai Park.

The closure went into effect at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. County officials issued an update at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018, saying there are still trees blocking both lanes.

The closure is also due to ongoing inclement weather at the location.