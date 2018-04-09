‘Īao Valley State Park Remains Closed, Downed TreesApril 9, 2018, 10:10 AM HST · Updated April 9, 10:34 AM 0 Comments
ʻĪao Valley State Park remains closed this morning as crews continue cleanup of downed trees blocking both lanes above Kepaniwai Park.
The closure went into effect at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, 2018. County officials issued an update at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018, saying there are still trees blocking both lanes.
The closure is also due to ongoing inclement weather at the location.