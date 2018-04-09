Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa announced several new hires and promotions including a new Director of Group Sales, Digital Marketing Manager, and two new wedding planners.

On March 15, the resort announced the appointment of Hyatt-veteran Rhett Ferguson as new Director of Group Sales. Ferguson began his career with Hyatt 18 years ago and has been at the Hyatt Regency Maui for the last decade in the sales department.

In his new role he will lead the Group Sales efforts for the resort, which is one of the leading group destinations within the Hyatt Resort portfolio. “Rhett is an incredible member of our team here at Hyatt Regency Maui,” said Ben Premack, Director of Sales for the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. “His knowledge of the group sales industry coupled with his expertise on Maui makes him an invaluable resource to our clients and team.”

Ferguson has an undergraduate degree from SUNY Geneseo and a Masters in Hotel Administration from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

On April 6, Krystle Alcain was appointed Digital Marketing Manager for the resort. An experienced professional with a focused background in hospitality and tourism, Alcain will lead the online marketing efforts for Hyatt Regency Maui alongside the resort’s sales and marketing team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Krystle into our Hyatt Regency Maui ʻohana,” said Ben Premack, Director of Sales for the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. “Her go-getter attitude and experience with strategic content creation will help elevate our resort’s already phenomenal online presence and strengthen our brand awareness among consumers.”

Alcain began her career in hospitality and tourism at the Maui Ocean Center where she climbed the ranks to Branding and Marketing Manager. She most recently served as the Public Relations Manager at The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas and The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, where she managed public relations and advertising efforts. A Maui native, she also has a bachelor of science in landscape architecture from Colorado State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 14, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa appointed two experienced wedding sales managers to the team.

Maxyne Koester and Sarah Hovis join Hyatt from Levy Restaurants and Montage Kapalua Bay, respectively, and bring a collective thirteen years of wedding and event planning experience to the resort.

“Maxyne and Sarah bring exceptional event coordination and creativity to our team,” said Frances Goss, Director of Events, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa. “We are dedicated to providing couples with romantic and memorable wedding celebrations infused with authentic Hawaiian style, and Maxyne and Sarah guide our couples through this, while ensuring they have a uniquely personal experience.”

As a Catering Sales Manager for Levy’s Restaurants, Koester managed a range of events from weddings to arena-sized concerts to the Baseball College World Series. While at Levy’s, she coordinated with clients throughout their entire planning process – from site tours to menu sampling to managing the day of the event.

Hovis’ background as a Maui-based wedding planner, as well as member of the Montage Kapalua Bay catering team, has given her a unique talent for assisting couples in planning their dream Hawaiian weddings. Through the planning and coordination of hundreds of Maui weddings, Sarah has amassed an enviable network of wedding vendors based in Maui, which she uses to match the ideal vendor to her wedding couples.

Voted “Best Wedding Venue” by readers of the wedding resource, “The Knot,” in 2018, Hyatt Regency Maui accommodates intimate ceremonies and celebrations in scenic, private locations throughout the resorts as well as large event with hundreds of guests. All weddings include a dedicated wedding specialist and coordinator and feature customized menus from the resort’s award-winning culinary team.

In 2016, the resort unveiled a multi-million dollar renovation to its wedding venue spaces including the Halona Kai event lawn overlooking the famed Kāʻanapali Beach with capacity for up to 500 guests, and the 18,000 square foot Monarchy Ballroom. Additional oceanfront venues at the resort include the Ka Hale Aloha Gazebo, Oriental Gardens, Makai Lawn, Nāpili Pool Lawn, and a selection of indoor suites and ballrooms.