South Kīhei Road remains closed between Kalepolepo Park and Kaonoulu Street due to flooding from heavy rains on Sunday.

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

County officials say the road at the location remains impassable and crews from the County Public Works Department are on scene conducting cleanup.

Motorists are advised not to attempt to move any barriers or drive through.

Because of this road closure some Maui Bus routes have been affected, including: