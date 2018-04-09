S Kīhei Rd Still Impassable Due to Flooding, Bus Route AffectedApril 9, 2018, 9:33 AM HST · Updated April 9, 9:40 AM 3 Comments
South Kīhei Road remains closed between Kalepolepo Park and Kaonoulu Street due to flooding from heavy rains on Sunday.
County officials say the road at the location remains impassable and crews from the County Public Works Department are on scene conducting cleanup.
Motorists are advised not to attempt to move any barriers or drive through.
Because of this road closure some Maui Bus routes have been affected, including:
- The Kīhei Islander and Kīhei Villager going southbound will not be servicing the Kanolulu bus stop.
- The Kīhei Islander and Kīhei Villager going northbound will not be servicing Piʻikea, Waipuilani, Kūlanihākoʻi and Kaonoulu bus stops due to flooding on south Kvhei road.
