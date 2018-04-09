Slim’s Power Tools, the largest locally owned power tool distributor in Hawaiʻi, presents it’s 25th Annual He-Man Competition on Maui on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

A total of 35 male and female contestants will complete in this “highly physical and emotional battle.” During the preliminary rounds, each contestant uses hand tools in a series of four events with the fastest four competitors moving on to the final round. Sponsored events include:

Dewalt’s ‘Hammer da Nail’: Hand Nail (10) 3” Nails into a 2 x 4

Milwaukee’s ‘Cut da Wood’: Hand Saw thru a 4 x 4

Bosch’s ‘Drill da Bit’: Hand Drill through a 4 x 6 using a 5/8” Brace Drill

Metabo HTP’s ‘Unscrew da Screw’: Unscrew (2) 2” Drywall Screws from a 4 x 4

“It’s not always the biggest person that wins,” said Rand Okemura of Slim’s Power Tools. coordinator of the He-Man Competition. “The competition tests speed, skill and accuracy and it showcases the convenience of using power tools.”

Modeled after lumberjack competitions, the He-Man Competition continues to increase in popularity every year. The public is invited to watch this free battle of skill at the Slim’s Power Tools Kahului location (142 Kalepa Street), beginning with the preliminary round at 10:30 a.m. and the final round at 1:30 p.m.

In the final round of the He-Man competition, the grand prize winner will receive a $2,500 Slim’s Power Tools shopping spree. All contestants receive a He-Man Competitors T-shirt.

This heated competition will also be accompanied by Slim’s Power Tools Clearance Sale featuring hundreds of items at discount prices, vendor demonstrations and every single power tool on sale. The sale begins at 8 a.m.

Celebrating 46 years of business, Slim’s Power Tools is Hawaiʻi’s largest, locally owned and operated power tools distributor. Slim’s main store is located in Honolulu and there is a second store in Kahului on Maui. Slim’s Power Tools, which spans three generations, was the winner of the 2002 Family Business Center Award.