HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday April 16: The northwest swell will slowly ease Tuesday night through Wednesday. Another smaller northwest swell will bring sub advisory level surf on Thursday. Another large northwest swell is expected to come in on Friday and Saturday. Surf along east facing shores will rise this week and become choppy as trades return. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Saturday, with a moderate bump up in southerly swell possible Sunday and Monday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNW ground swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.

