Looking Ahead

High pressure passing by to the north of the islands will keep a moderate to breezy trade wind flow in place through Wednesday. The trades will ease Thursday and Friday as a front passes by to the north of the state, with windy trades then returning over the weekend into early next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spilling over into leeward areas from time to time due to the strength of the trades.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Today: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 69. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.