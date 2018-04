Maui police responded to 14 burglaries, eight vehicle thefts and eight vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from April 1-7, 2018.

Burglaries increased 17% from the week before when 12 incidents were reported over the seven day period. Vehicle thefts remained the same from the week before when eight incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins decreased 47% from the week before when 15 incidents were reported.

14 Burglaries

Wailuku

Sunday, April 1, 9:52 a.m.: 105 Maui Lani Pkwy at Maui Dialysis Center, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Thursday, April 5, 10:21 a.m.: 900 block of Lower Main St, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Friday, April 6, 11:10 a.m.: 0-100 block of Halenani Dr, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kahului

Tuesday, April 3, 8:29 a.m.: 350 Hukilike St at First National Pawn, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Friday, April 6, 8:24 p.m.: 0-100 block of Puʻukani St, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Saturday, April 7, 10:29 a.m.: Kaʻahumanu Ave at Hoaloha Park, Burglary Non-Residential – Unlawful Entry

Haʻikū

Tuesday, April 3, 12:50 p.m.: 0-100 block of Kahiapo Pl, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Thursday, April 5, 12:25 p.m.: 1600 block of Kokomo Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Friday, April 6, 4:13 p.m.: 0-100 block of Door of Faith Rd, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kāʻanapali

Wednesday, April 4, 11:56 a.m.: 180 Nohea Kai Dr at Hyatt Residence Club, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kīhei

Wednesday, April 4, 5:44 p.m.: 2747 S Kīhei Rd at Kīhei Shores, Burglary Residential – Unlawful Entry

Kula

Thursday, April 5, 7:15 a.m.: 6050 Lower Kula Rd at Rice Park, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

Saturday, April 7, 5:06 a.m.: 800 block of Holopuni Rd, Burglary Residential – Forced Entry

Pāʻia

Thursday, April 5, 7:33 a.m.: 1389 Hāna Hwy at Hoʻokipa Park, Burglary Non-Residential – Forced Entry

8 Vehicle Thefts

Pāʻia

Sunday, April 1, 2:40 p.m.: 0-100 block of Kupono St, Yamaha CYL, Black

Pukalani

Monday, April 2, 4:29 a.m.: 100 block of Haulani St, 2017 Yamaha R3, Black

Wailuku

Monday, April 2, 10:17 p.m.: Imi Pl/Nana St, LDT810, 1992 Toyota 4Runner, White

Lahaina

Tuesday, April 3, 1:46 p.m.: 660 Waineʻe St at Aina Nalu, M00505, 2017 Genuine Moped, Red

Māʻalaea

Thursday, April 5, 10:05 a.m.: Honoapiʻilani Hwy/N Kīhei Rd, MLY539, 2004 Toyota Tacoma, White

Kīhei

Thursday, April 5, 4:14 p.m.: 0-100 block of Luakaha Circle, M01638, Taotao Moped, Silver

Friday, April 6, 10:51 a.m.: 1280 S Kīhei Rd at Nutcharee Thai Restaurant, M00995, 2017 Zhong Yu Moped, White

Kahului

Friday, April 6, 5:39 p.m.: 615 W Papa Ave at Luana Gardens, NCZ182, 2003 Ford ECO-350, White

8 Vehicle Break-Ins

Spreckelsville

Tuesday, April 3, 8:21 a.m.: Kealakai Pl at Baby Beach, 2013 Toyota Tacoma, White

Wednesday, April 4, 5:24 p.m.: Kealakai Pl at Baby Beach, 1997 Pontiac Grand Am, Red

Kahului

Tuesday, April 3, 9:19 p.m.: 275 Kaʻahumanu Ave at QKC Shopping Center, 2001 Ford Ranger, Black

Wednesday, April 4, 12:57 p.m.: 300 Hanamau St, 2007 Ford Explorer, Gray

Makawao

Wednesday, April 4, 1:32 p.m.: Enoka Pl/Hale Kipa Rd, 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, White

Māʻalaea

Wednesday, April 4, 5:05 p.m.: 192 Māʻalaea Rd at Maui Ocean Center, 2017 Buick Verano, White

Pāʻia

Thursday, April 5, 10:15 a.m.: 1389 Hāna Hwy at Hoʻokipa Park, 2002 Ford Ranger, Green

Kula