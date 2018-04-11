There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday April 17: A new small northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday night, peak on Thursday slightly below advisory levels, then lower gradually on Friday. A larger northwest swell is expected to gradually fill in on Friday, peak Friday night through Saturday morning, then lower gradually Saturday night and Sunday. Advisory level surf is expected with this swell. A series of small, mainly background south swells can be expected through the remainder of the week and on through the weekend with a slightly larger south swell possible early next week. Easterly trade winds will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east facing shores through the remainder of the week. Strengthening trade winds later this weekend and early next week will likely cause surf to reach advisory levels along east facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW ground swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with ENE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

