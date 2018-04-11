The Hawaiʻi District Office announced the selection of the SBA Small Business Person of the Year for Hawaiʻi, including four county winners.

For the County of Maui, Luciano and Chantal Zanon, of Bella Venezia Catering LLC, doing business as Kula Bistro, were the local winners. County title finalists were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the community. Criteria for their selection included staying power, job creation, increase in annual revenues and sales, innovation in product or services and their response to adversity.

From the Kula Bistro website: Luciano Zanon and his wife Chantal opened Kula Bistro in 2012 with a vision of offering finely crafted food in an affordable, comfortable venue. The restaurant’s charming atmosphere captures the ambiance of a traditional Italian trattoria. With a wide variety of choices created using only the highest quality, fresh local ingredients, Kula Bistro is an excellent dining experience the whole family will enjoy.

The 2018 Small Business Person of the Year for the State of Hawaiʻi was awarded to Reginald “Regi” Perry, managing member of Barbers Point Aviation Services, LLC.

Perry was chosen by a panel of judges from the local business community from a field of highly qualified small business owners in the SBA’s annual competition.

Perry started Barbers Point Aviation Services in 2011 as a complement to the flight school he founded a year earlier. BPAS is a Fixed Base Operator at Kalaeloa Airport in Kapolei providing receiving and ground handling of all transport category aircraft. Offering “service with aloha” for general aviation and large military aircraft and now for VIP jet setters as well, Perry’s vision to transform the underutilized airfield into a convenient, upgraded hub for travelers and other transport needs has been realized. BPAS created 15 new jobs and annual revenues continue to grow as investment in infrastructure make Kalaeloa a favorable alternative.

Administrator Linda McMahon announced the 2018 Small Business Persons of the Year for 52 state and territorial winners who are now competing for the 2018 National title. Perry received his personal invitation to Washington, D.C. to participate in the National Small Business Week ceremonies on April 29-30 to represent Hawaiʻi.

Winners from other counties include:

· For the County of Hawaiʻi, Paul Streiter and Angela Rey of Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill, with locations in Kailua-Kona and in Hilo;

· For the County of Kauaʻi, Maris Isabel Manzano, owner of the Verde Restaurant LLC;

· For the City and County of Honolulu, Chad Kobashigawa, Applied Computer Training & Technology.

The 31st Annual Statewide SBA Awards will be presented to 29 high performing business owners, entrepreneurs, exporters, and small business advocates on May 4, 2018, at the Hawaiʻi Prince Hotel. For more information, contact the SBA or click here

.