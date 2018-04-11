The DLNR Division of State Parks will be conducting maintenance work on Thursday morning, April 12, 2018, at Mākena State Park to trim overhanging and hazardous branches.

For public safety, the first park entrance (first paved parking lot at the north end) will be closed approximately five hours, from 7 a.m. through noon. All other sections of the park, with the exception of the project area, will remain open.

Staff will be conducting maintenance at the park’s first entrance as well as along the sand path which provides access to the beach from the first paved parking lot. They will be trimming low overhanging tree limbs and dead hazardous branches for the safety of park users. Light equipment and a chipper will be used onsite.

Park visitors are asked to utilize the second paved parking lot to access the park while the work is being conducted. The second paved parking lot and the third entrance at the south end of the beach will be open at its usual 6 a.m. time.