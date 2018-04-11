Maui Surfer Girls announced it will continue their scholarship program for Maui teens for their 18th summer teen girls surf camp. Dates have also been posted for Maui Surfer Girls women’s camp program through the fall of 2019, with camps now occurring quarterly. Both camps are based out of Camp Olowalu.

Girls’ Camp

Now in its 16th year, Maui Surfer Girls’ summer camp empowers teenage girls through Maui’s water sports and camp programming. The all-inclusive camp includes oceanfront accommodations, professional surf coaching, surfboards, three healthy meals a day, various activities around the island, and airport transfers. Airfare is not included in the camp.

Teen Girls’ Camp

Maui Surfer Girls’ teen summer camp is dedicated to empowering teenage girls through Maui’s water sports, unique camp programming and strong mentorship program. Activities may include zip lining, wake boarding, snorkeling and waterfall hikes.

Teens from all around the country attend the camp, and the scholarship program makes it possible for Maui teens to join the program, who might not be able to attend otherwise.

“One of the most important aspects of our camp is our mentorship program,” said Dustin Tester, founder and director of Maui Surfer Girls. “Our camp counselors are not only excellent surfers and surf instructors, but serve as strong role models as well,” she added.

Each teen camp is seven nights and eight days and costs $2,350 plus tax. Although Week 1 is already sold out, there is limited space in Week 2, which runs July 23-29. There is a 10% discount for Hawaiʻi residents and Maui County residents are invited to apply for scholarships here, with the deadline of June 2018.

Women’s Camp

Maui Surfer Girls’ women’s camp is a wellness retreat with a blend of physical activities and relaxation programs. The company’s focus on women’s empowerment sets it apart from other retreat experiences. “I designed this program for teen girls almost 18 years ago,” explained Tester, “but the need for strong females bonding together is now greater than ever. The response to this program has been fantastic, with almost all of our camps selling out this past year. Whether it’s facing your fears of the ocean, taking your sport to the next level, or just taking a week to reconnect with yourself, there’s something for everyone at this camp,” she continued.

Surf camps are open to beginner and intermediate surfers, with the all-female professional surf coaching team helping campers progress their skills each day. Besides surfing, possible activities include whale watching, snorkeling, hiking, yoga and massage. Women’s camps will be held June 4-9, June 11-16, and Oct. 29 – Nov. 3, 2018.

Four more camps are also announced for 2019 in January, March, June and October/November. Oceanfront accommodations, professional surf coaching, surfboards, three healthy meals a day, on-island transportation including airport transfers and various activities are all included for $1,950 plus tax per camper. Kamaʻāina will receive a 10% discount.