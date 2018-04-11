A recent northeast swell which generated large surf in the East Maui area, pushed a large pile of cargo nets and other marine debris ashore at Waiʻānapanapa State Park.

The marine debris will be removed tomorrow morning, April 12, 2018 in a joint effort by the Department of Land and Natural Resources State Parks and Forestry and Wildlife divisions, as well as the County of Maui’s Division of Public Works.

The upper parking lot (lookout) and the shoreline area of Paʻiloa Bay (the black sand beach) will be closed from 7 to about 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 12, while DOFAW trails crew and Maui State Park caretakers work with Windward Aviation to sling load the heavy load of debris from the shoreline to the nearby County landfill.

For public safety, the area will be closed until all the debris has been safely removed from the shoreline.

Upon completion of the project the closed areas of the park will be reopened for public use. The DLNR says it appreciates the public’s cooperation to keep clear during this active work.