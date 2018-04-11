The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas will celebrate its 1st Birthday and their accomplishments over the past year with a special party on April 16, 2018.

While honoring its founding core values: commitment to culture, service to the community and environmental responsibility, the resort has achieved the AAA Four Diamond Distinction for excellence in hospitality and a Gold LEED Certification for resort-wide sustainability initiatives.

Over the past year, the resort also actively partnered with national organizations such as the Make A Wish Foundation, Salvation Army and Relay for Life. On a local level, the resort has given back to its community by donating educational supplies to Punana Leo o Lahaina (the local Hawaiian immersion school) planting indigenous plants with Hoku Nui to perpetuate the land and partnering with local businesses to source farm-fresh products for its signature restaurants.

“By living through our resort core values of Commitment to the Hawaiian Culture, Service to our Community, and Operating Environmentally Responsibly through Sustainability Efforts, we have set the right foundation with each of our associates – all who are committed to providing genuine, authentic Hawaiian experiences to those we work with and work for,” said Westin Nanea Ocean Villas General Manager Chris Rabang. “I could not be prouder of our ‘ohana and I look forward to a bright future ahead.”

Resort highlights over the past year include:

AAA Four Diamond Distinction

Gold LEED Certification

2018 TravelAge West WAVE Awards Nominee for Best New Resort (Winner announced in June)

Aipono 2018 Winner – Mauka Makai

Over 75% of the plants on the property are native or endemic to the island of Maui (specifically the district of Lāhainā), which supports the naturally occurring ecosystem and requires less irrigation.

Water conservation is emphasized through the energy efficient HVAC systems using water source heat pumps.

This system eliminates the use of CO2 emitting cooling towers by circulating water from the earth in a closed loop method and saves thousands of gallons of water every day.

Located just yards away from the Pacific Ocean, the site was engineered to protect the local coral reef and marine life.

The large ponds on site are retention basins and the large open spaces surrounding the resort are detention basins, which have proven to successfully collect storm-water runoff.

The 1st Birthday Celebration event will feature food, drinks and live entertainment from 5 to 8 p.m. The price is $35 per person, non-inclusive of alcohol. Food items will include farm-fresh from Kula Produce, Maui Prime Seafood and Makaweli Ranch. Libations will include Maui Brewing Co., Kohola Brewery, Ocean Vodka and more.

For reservations, call 808-662-6400 or click here for more info.