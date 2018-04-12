The Second Friday Town Party in Lahaina will take place on Friday, April 13, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. April’s town party will feature the 6th annual Classic Car Show & 50’s Rock and Roll Party.

This year, 100 classic cars will line Front Street from Prison Street to Lahainaluna Road. Front Street will be closed from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Lahaina will come alive with its 6th Annual Classic Car Show.

Center Stage will kick-off the festivities with Lahaina’s own Darren Lee, as Elvis at 5 p.m. There will also be the Cool Cat Café 808 Burger Challenge where contestants will compete to finish the eight beef patty cheeseburger.

Kona Storm Band will perform live from 6-7:30 p.m. with the winners of the Car Show’s five categories to be announced shortly thereafter.

Trophies and cool Cat Cat Café Gift Certificates will be presented along with a $500 Cash Prize for Best in Show and a $450 Gift from Maui Jim’s for the People’s Choice. Attendees will be allowed to vote for their favorite car from 5:30-7 p.m. At 8 p.m. Lahaina’s band, Red Dirt, will perform until 9 p.m.

Cool Cat Café will be selling event t-shirts and freshly grilled burgers in Campbell Park and Lahaina Rotary of West Maui will be holding their annual silent auction from 6-8 p.m.

Other Lahaina Town Party Happenings:

500 Block

The Shops at 505 will feature Spanky’s Happy Hour all night with free pool from 5 to 10 p.m. Wine will be served at The Joelle Gallery Show Opening of “Water Memories,” from 5 to 9 p.m.

600 Block

Johnny Ringo at Cool Cat Café from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Evan Schulman Live Classic Rock at The Historic Pioneer Inn from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Surf, Art and Soul Exhibition: Down the Hatch, featuring, Stephanie Meyer, Krystal Pools, and Chloe Underwater from 5:30-9 p.m.

Main Stage at Campbell Park

Darren Lee “Elvis” Opening the Event from 5-5:30 p.m.

Cool Cat Café 808 Burger Challenge (Burger Eating Contest) from 5:30-6 p.m.

Maui’s own “Kona Storm” from 6 -7:30 p.m.

KPOA’s Ke’van Announces the Car Show Winners and presents awards between 7:30-8 p.m.

Red Dirt performing Live Lahaina Rock and Roll from 8-9 p.m.

700 Block

Gary Larson Jazz soloist at Martin Lawrence Gallery from 6-9 p.m.

Paul West solo guitarist from 7-10 p.m. idrive at Fleetwods main floor

Lahaina Loft

Annual Classic Car Show VIP Party from 6-8:30 p.m.

Rock Hendrick’s on Saxophone with Mitch Kepa at Longhi’s from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Sargents Gallery Artist Gleb Goloubetski and live music by Kurt Lee, wine and pupus served, from 6:30-10 p.m.

900 Block

The Outlets of Maui:

Aloha Friday Market-Sidewalk Sale and Local Farmers Market from 5-10 p.m.

Free Zumba from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Lahainaluna Jazz Band on Center Stage from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Kendall D. and Friends Acoustic at PI Artisan Pizza from 6 -9 p.m.

Bowling at the Old Hard Rock from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

LahainaTown Action Committee in partnership with Leilani’s and Betty’s Beach Cafe work together to sponsor several West side nonprofits. This assistance allows the nonprofits to fundraise and the event supports the community. Campbell Park has local food from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The LahainaTown Action Committee invites the public to share in the fun while enjoying a live music concert with a cause.

LahainaTown Action Committee serving beverages and hot dogs; Maui Writers Ink will have authors sharing stories and tales; Boys & Girls Club serving cookies baked at Leilani’s; Garden Sushi serving Vegan Ramen Bowls; Advanced Wildlife Education will have information and merchandise; Waiola Church with fresh lei’s; Maui Grown 808 with Coconut leaf weaving, plants; Cool Cat Café will be grilling burgers in the park; Color Me Maui with photography; and Serena Garrets with wonderland body art and mermaid magic glitter.

Lahaina Art Galleries

Hele Mai – As the sun sets and pau hana begins, what better way to start the weekend than to shop the world renowned art galleries, meet artists, talk story and share in some complimentary pūpū and wine from 6-9 p.m. Pick up a free Art Map compliments of the Lahaina Visitor Center at the old Lahaina Courthouse in Banyan Tree Park.

• Kai Pua Gallery: Live glass blowing by Sean Price. Interaction with artists on sight from 5 to 9 p.m.

• Peter Lik Gallery: Special promotions on art

• The Village Gallery: Refreshments and music; featuring George Allen

• Simon Jon Gallery: Unique Hawaiian wood bowls by artist Jonathan Somaoang; offering 10-20% off select items.

• Sargent’s Fine Art: Enjoy the music of Curt Lee every Friday Art Night at the gallery; featuring international artist The Art of Roman; wine served.

• Martin Lawrence Gallery: World class masterworks collection featuring Picasso, Warhol, Dali, Changall, Miroi and more; serving wine and pūpū’s; live jazz/ambient guitar by Gary Larson

• Kingwell Island Art: Jim Kingwell will be doing an art demo; serving wine and pūpū’s

• Daryl Millard Gallery: Daryl will be painting at the easel and talking about his work

• Lahaina Printsellers: Ron Phillips featured artist; wine served

• Vintage Posters: Wine and pūpū’s

• Higgins Harte Gallery International: Rascal & Lowell Mapes from 6 to 10 p.m.; wine served

Merchant, Restaurants & Foodie Specials

• Ono Gelato Company: Gluten-free baked goods; homemade gelato-filled cannoli; 10% kamaʻāina discount

• Kimo’s: Free hula pie with coupon; stop by the Lahaina Visitor Center for coupons

• Kobe Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 20% kamaʻāina discount on teppanyaki dining

• The Pioneer Inn: $5 pūpū menu

• Atlantis Submarines: 20% off submarine tours

• Banyan Treats: 10% discount on full menu

• Bubba Gump Shrimp Co: Happy Hour starts at 9 p.m. and includes $5 appetizers and $3.50 domestic drafts

• Pi Artisan Pizza: Happy Hour from 3 to 5 p.m. discounted pūpū’s and drink specials

• Betty’s Beach Café: Prime Rib Night from 4 to 9 p.m. for $19.95

• Koa’s 156: All day special Ocean Vodka Moscow Mule

The Wharf Cinema Center

• Amigo’s Authentic Mexican Food: Buy one entree, get 50% off second entree

• Down The Hatch: Features local artist and environmental activist Megan Koeberle from 5 to 9 p.m.

• Captain Jack’s Island Grill: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Cool Cat Cafe: 20% off kama’aina discount

• Maui Island Coffee: $2 off 1 lb of 100% Kona Coffee

• Pad Thai: 15% off food only

• Pho Saigon 808: 10% off food only

Wharf Shops Town Party Specials

• Atlantis Submarines: 20% off kamaʻāina discount

• Crazy Shirts: Screen-printing demo with a complimentary screen print with purchase

• Hangloose Hammocks: $5 off any hammock

• Hibiscus Boutique: 20% off regular-priced jewelry

• JC Chism: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

• KC Hawaiian Fashions: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

• Lahaina Lifestyle: 10% off regular-priced items

• Lana’s Boutique: 10-50% off sterling silver & handmade jewelry

• L’Infini: 20% off jewelry; 10% off gift items

• Quilts ‘N Fabric: Free gift with purchase of $50 or more

• Simon-Jon Gallery: 10-20% discount on select items

• T-Shirt Factory: Buy 4 shirts and get 5th one free

• Three D Gallery: Free gift with purchase of $20 or more

Baldwin Home Museum

The popular candlelit tour of the Baldwin Home Museum will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. The museum is located on the corner of Front and Dickenson Streets. The $7 fee includes admission to the Wo Hing Museum at 858 Front Street. Children 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult are free.

About Friday Town Parties

Showcasing the unique nature of Maui’s historic towns, Maui Friday Town Parties bring the community together for a pau hana night of outdoor music, art, food and Maui culture. There is a town party every Friday of the month: Wailuku First Friday, Lahaina Second Friday, Makawao Third Friday and Kīhei Fourth Friday. Residents are encouraged to kick back and enjoy the fun.