Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday April 18: A moderate northwest swell will peak Thursday evening then decline. A large northwest swell will gradually fill in on Friday, peak Friday night through Saturday morning well above advisory levels, then steadily lower Saturday night and Sunday. A series of small, mainly background south to southwest swells are expected through the week, with a slightly larger pulse possible on Monday. As trade winds strengthen this weekend, rough east shore will reach advisory levels and remain elevated into early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW long period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNW long period swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

