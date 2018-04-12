There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

High pressure to the north of the islands will keep trades blowing through the middle of next week, with locally windy conditions expected this weekend. Lingering moisture will keep the trades rather wet through the weekend, with most rainfall falling over windward and mauka areas. An upper low to the northwest of the islands Friday through Saturday night may provide additional enhancement to the trade wind showers.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers. High near 83. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 83. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light north northeast wind becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.