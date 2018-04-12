A special ceremony will be held on Maui this Saturday, April 14, 2018, to mark the start of the Maui First Hawaiian Bank Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The event is one of several ‘Torch Runs’ held across the state to raise awareness, funds and hope for people with intellectual disabilities.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary milestone of Special Olympics Hawaiʻi, law enforcement officers and Special Olympics Hawaiʻi representatives lit a Flame of Hope at Kīlauea Volcano on Hawaiʻi Island this week. The flame is being transferred to the islands of Maui, Oʻahu and Kauaʻi via miner lamps and will be carried by officers during each island’s respective Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The flame is being transported between islands by the crew of the United States Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry and USCG Cutter Ahi.

“This torch lighting is a special way for us to honor the 50 years Special Olympics has helped bring intellectual disabilities out of the darkness and into the light, creating a community of understanding and respect,” said Cindy Ujimori, Special Olympics Hawai’i vice president of community outreach.

The Maui Torch Run Route:

The Maui run starts at 8 a.m. at the First Hawaiian Bank in Kahului, and includes a special ceremony in waters outside Nā Kai ʻEwalu canoe hale at Kahului Harbor. Runners will proceed up Kaʻahumanu Avenue to Wahine Pio Street near the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, and then head towards Kahului Beach Road.

Runners will continue on to Kanaloa Avenue and enter the park from the park drive entrance. Traffic may be momentarily stopped at the intersections along the route to allow runners to cross.

Torch Run History:

Since it was established, the Torch Run has raised over $7.2 million for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi.

The First Hawaiian Bank Troy Barboza Law Enforcement Torch Run on Oʻahu is named after Troy Barboza, a Honolulu Police Department officer who dedicated his off-duty time coaching Special Olympics athletes. It is the only Torch Run in the world that is named after a fallen officer.

The flame will make an appearance on each island on the following dates:

Saturday, April 14: Maui Law Enforcement Torch Run

Saturday, April 14: East Hawai’i Law Enforcement Torch Run

Saturday, April 21: Kaua’i Law Enforcement Torch Run

Saturday, April 21: West Hawai’i Law Enforcement Torch Run

Saturday, April 21: Moloka’i Law Enforcement Torch Run

Friday, May 25: First Hawaiian Bank Troy Barboza Law Enforcement Torch Run (O’ahu)