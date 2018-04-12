For the second straight week, Hawaiʻi gas prices moved upward in most areas, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

Gas in Wailuku today averaged $3.95 for a gallon of regular, unchanged from last Thursday, three cents higher than a month ago and 47 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.95, which is unchanged from last Thursday, three cents higher than on this date last month and 47 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Today’s statewide average price is $3.55 a gallon, which is three cents more than last Thursday, five cents higher than a month ago and 49 cents more than a year ago.

“Price increases like these are expected at this time of year, when overall gasoline demand is increasing throughout the US,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular is $3.39, three cents higher than last Thursday, four cents higher than on this date a month ago and 49 cents higher than last year at this time. The Hilo average price is $3.58, which is four cents higher than last Thursday, six cents more than on this date last month and 54 cents higher than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $3.68, which is three cents higher than last Thursday, eight cents higher than on this date last month and 34 cents more than a year ago.