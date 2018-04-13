The Maui County Democratic Party has received eight applications from registered Democrats in good standing to fill the remaining term of the District 8 House seat left vacated by Representative Joseph Souki.

Applicants include: Dain Kane, Troy Hashimoto, Avery Chumbley, Justin Hughey, Joe Wildman, Lynn Regan, Mary Wagner and Robert Hill III.

Applicants are residents of District 8, which encompasses Kahakuloa, Waiheʻe, Puʻuohala, Wailuku and Waikapū.

The official nominating committee meets this Saturday, April 14, 2018. The committee will allow each candidate to speak for up to eight minutes.

The list of three finalists identified by the nominating committee will then be transmitted to Timothy Lara, Maui County Democratic Party Chair, and Timothy Vandeveer, the Hawai‘i Democratic Party Chair, who will then forward the names to Governor Davie Ige.

The Governor has 60 calendar days following the first day of the vacancy to make an appointment to the House seat.