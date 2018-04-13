There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday April 19: A large northwest swell will gradually fill in on Friday, peak Friday night through Saturday morning well above advisory levels, then steadily lower Saturday night and Sunday. A series of small, mainly background south to southwest swells are expected through the week, with a slightly larger pulse possible on Monday. As trade winds strengthen this weekend, rough east shore will reach advisory levels and remain elevated into early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNW ground swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell for the morning going more SW during the day.

Conditions: Glassy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

