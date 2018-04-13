There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Surface high pressure far north of the islands will maintain trade winds across the state through the middle of next week, with locally windy conditions developing this weekend. Lingering moisture will also keep a wet trade weather pattern in place through this weekend, with most rainfall falling over windward and mauka areas. An upper-level low developing northwest of the islands may provide additional enhancement to the trade showers, with locally heavy downpours possible over some windward sections this weekend.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers. High near 83. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.