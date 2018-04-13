A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for South Maui waters from Kīhei’s Cove Park to Kalepolepo.

The State Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch issued the advisory saying heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to “possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown the public should stay out.

The public is also advised to continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with a primary care physician if there are any health concerns.