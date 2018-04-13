Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa hosts this month’s “County on Your Corner” event this Saturday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Valley Isle Keiki Fest at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

Mayor Arakawa will join members of his administration in answering any questions and/or addressing concerns from the community.

“It is important to connect with our residents, including our keiki who may be interested in our county government,” said Arakawa.

“‘County on Your Corner,’ which is typically scheduled in a different location each month, is a good way for members of my cabinet and me to interact with community members on the issues that are of most interest to them,” said Arakawa.