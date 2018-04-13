Pacific Cancer Foundation is offering a free beauty workshop to Maui’s cancer community on Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Sephora located in Whalers Village in Kāʻanapali.

“Looking and feeling your best helps you live more confidently and for that reason, Sephora has developed Classes for Confidence to help inspire fearlessness in those facing major life transitions,” event organizers said. “Because you can live boldly. You are ready for any challenge and now it’s time to celebrate what fearless looks like – you.”

Space is limited. To register call (808) 242-7661 or visit Pacific Cancer Foundation online for more information.

The Pacific Cancer Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing free support services for Maui’s cancer community. The Foundation’s mission is to provide access, knowledge and support to all those affected by cancer in Maui County.