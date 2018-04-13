On June 1, 2018, changes to entrance fees at Haleakalā National Park go into effect with the cost of a Tri-Park Annual Pass going from the current $30 to $50.

The next changes will occur on Jan. 1, 2020 when the Per Vehicle cost goes from $25 to $30; the Per Person cost (for pedestrians and bicyclists) goes from $12 to $15; the Per Motorcycle cost increases from $20 to $25; and the Tri-Park Annual Pass undergoes another step increase to $55.

The fee modifications are being done to provide additional funding for infrastructure and maintenance needs to enhance the visitor experience.

The Tri Park Annual Pass allows visitors unlimited entry for one year to the three fee-charging national parks in Hawai‘i: Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Haleakalā National Park, and Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park.

The nationwide America the Beautiful Annual Pass and the Lifetime Senior Pass will each remain at $80.

There is no change to the National Park Service’s current policy regarding Kanaka Maoli who wish to conduct traditional practices in the park.

The current National Park Service fee program began in 1997 and allows parks to retain 80% of monies collected. The remaining 20% supports park units where fees are not charged. Prior to 1997, all national park fee monies went back into the General Treasury. Since 1997, fee revenues have funded over $42 million in Haleakalā National Park projects.

In response to public comments on a fee proposal released by NPS in October 2017, park officials say the changes “reflect a modest increase for all fee-charging parks,” rather than the higher peak-season fees initially proposed for 17 highly visited national parks on the mainland.

National parks have experienced record-breaking visitation, with more than 1.5 billion visitors in the last five years. Throughout the country, the combination of an aging infrastructure and increased visitation has put a strain on park roads, bridges, campgrounds, waterlines, bathrooms, and other visitor services and led to an $11.6 billion deferred maintenance backlog nationwide. The maintenance backlog at Haleakalā is estimated to be in the range of $21,107,902.

Some current Haleakalā National Park projects paid for with entrance fees include:

 Transportation costs for public school field trips ($50,000 annually).

 Repairs and improvements to the Headquarters Visitor Center’s HVAC, hot water system, and outdoor lighting system ($213,983).

 Scaling work on the Pools of `Ohe`o to remove vegetation, loose debris, and rocks likely to fall ($98,634).

Some past examples of work fully funded with entrance fees include:

 Restoring park trails ($500,000 annually).

 Headquarters Visitor Center entrance improvements ($56,038, in 2016).

 Control of invasive species ($299,000, in 2013).

 Restoration of native landscapes ($113,000 in 2013).

 Building new restrooms, providing potable water to visitors, and building a parking lot in the park’s Kīpahulu District ($2.75 million, in 2000).

The complete fee schedule: