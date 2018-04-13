Lieutenant Governor Doug Chin kicks off the University of Hawai‘i Rainbow Wahine Maui Soccer Clinic this Saturday.

Registration for the free clinic began back in March and was open to the first 300 Maui youth. Hundreds of keiki have registered to train with members of the UH Wahine Soccer Team. Due to overwhelming interest in the event, registration has been closed.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Maui High School Soccer Field.

Welcome remarks will be presented by Lt. Governor Chin with other special guests to include HMSA President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Stollar, UH Wahine Head Soccer Coach Michele “Bud” Nagamine, and Maui High School Principal Jamie Yap.