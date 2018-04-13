The 2018 Lei Day Heritage Festival will take place at Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House in Wailuku on Tuesday, May 1, hosted by the Maui Historical Society.

The free public event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a variety of Hawaiian cultural arts and craft workshops, including, kaula (Hawaiian rope weaving), lei-making, and poi pounding throughout the garden as well as live Hawaiian music and Local Maui Entertainment.

There will also be a special presentation by Tom Fairbanks of The Old Wailuku Inn at Ulupono on Don Blanding, the artistic poet and father of May Day.

Hale Hō’ike’ike is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features the largest collection of Pre-western contact, Hawaiian Antiquities on the island of Maui. The museum also features Missionary, Plantation and Monarchy era artifacts, as well as original artwork by Edward Bailey depicting mid 19th century scenes of Maui.