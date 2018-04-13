Rep. Angus L.K. McKelvey (West Maui, Mā‘alaea, North Kīhei) is boycotting the upcoming blessing ceremony for the Honoapiʻilani Highway Phase 1b-2 Realignment project that is set for this Sunday, April 15, 2018.

Rep. McKelvey today sent a letter to Governor David Ige and Kevin Fujii with the State Department of Transportation‘s Air Protocol Office spelling out why he will not attend.

In the letter, Rep. McKelvey says he reached out to the governor in the hope he would intercede int he project, and work with the community to devise a better solution than the current design.

He states that the proposed designs “were never vetted by the community” and “its impact was never discussed.”

In the letter, McKelvey states, “This rush to implement a lane elimination plan and make other changes to the traffic patterns on Keawe will have a detrimental impact that will create traffic congestion on the West Side of Maui.”

The complete text of the letter is posted below: